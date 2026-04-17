Houston Police lieutenant accused of soliciting minor online

The Brief An HPD lieutenant is reportedly being charged with online solicitation of a minor. The lieutenant allegedly interacted with an undercover detective who was posing as a teen online. Anyone who knows of similar incidents involving the lieutenant is asked to contact authorities.



A Houston Police lieutenant has reportedly been arrested after officials say he tried to meet with a teen he met online.

Houston Police Lieutenant accused of soliciting minor

Mugshot of Houston Police Lieutenant Quoc Viet Ngo (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office)

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, HPD Lt. Quoc Viet Ngo has been arrested and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

The 50-year-old allegedly sent sexual photos to an undercover detective who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl.

The lieutenant was reportedly arrested on Friday as he drove to what he thought was the girl's home.

Officials say Ngo is facing two to 20 years in prison, if he's found guilty.

What we don't know:

No other details about the arrest are available at this time.

HPD statement

What they're saying:

HPD was notified of an investigation involving one of our employees by the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office – Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Our department assisted with the investigation and subsequent arrest of Lieutenant Quoc Viet Ngo. He was arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor and has been relieved of duty. Ngo is currently assigned to the Airport – Hobby Division and was sworn in as an officer in December 2003. This is an ongoing investigation and no other details will be released.

What you can do:

The investigation leading to Ngo's arrest was partially led by the Precinct One Constable's Office's Internet Crime Against Children Unit.

Anyone who knows of similar incidents involving Ngo is asked to contact the Precinct One unit at 713-222-4929.