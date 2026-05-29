Suspect in deadly shooting on South Kirkwood Road arrested

The Brief A verbal dispute between acquaintances escalated into a shooting on Tuesday night, leaving a man in his 20s dead outside a shopping center. The suspect remained at the scene and waited for HPD officers to arrive. Charges have not been formally filed.



A suspect was taken into custody by Houston Police Department after a deadly shooting in the Westside area.

Man shot on South Kirkwood Road

What we know:

Lieutenant Pulido says officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting on South Kirkwood Road around 10:20 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found a man in his 20s unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Kirkwood shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Lt. Pulido says the suspect stayed at the scene for police to arrive and was taken into custody.

The suspect was an acquatitance of the victim nf the two got into an argument before the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the shooter.