Suspect in deadly shooting on South Kirkwood Road arrested
HOUSTON - A suspect was taken into custody by Houston Police Department after a deadly shooting in the Westside area.
Man shot on South Kirkwood Road
What we know:
Lieutenant Pulido says officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting on South Kirkwood Road around 10:20 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found a man in his 20s unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Kirkwood shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
The Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Lt. Pulido says the suspect stayed at the scene for police to arrive and was taken into custody.
The suspect was an acquatitance of the victim nf the two got into an argument before the shooting.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the shooter.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department Lieutenant Pulido at the scene.