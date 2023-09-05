Houston police left the scene of an arrest after a crowd surrounding the area became unruly.

According to officials, around 1:30 a.m. HPD attempted a traffic stop on a man which soon became a felony evading incident.

Officers had to box the suspect in order to get him to stop in the 3400 block of Cavalcade Street, authorities said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Houston police felony standoff Cavalcade (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Dozens of people then came to support the man in what appeared to be an attempt to get the officers to leave him alone.

Authorities tried to negotiate with the man, who refused to comply, during which the crowd became unruly. After 30 minutes, the police decided to leave the scene.

There are possible pending charges against the man.