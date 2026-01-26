Houston police investigating after 2 people passed away under a bridge

The Brief An investigation is underway after two people were found dead under a bridge in Houston, according to authorities. Houston police said they received a report just after 5 p.m. near the area of Congress and Hamilton. Their identities have not been released by authorities.



Two found dead under Houston bridge

What we know:

Houston police said they received a report just after 5 p.m. near the area of Congress and Hamilton.

It's unclear at this time how they died. According to the Houston Police Department, as the Houston Fire Department was checking on some people under the bridge, they discovered one adult male and one adult female deceased.

No signs of foul play were reported.

What we don't know:

Their identities have not been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.