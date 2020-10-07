Houston police investigate shooting of man found dead in pickup truck

article

Houston police are investigating the death of a man who found shot in a pickup truck.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Chimira Lane around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found the man, believed to be in his 20s, in the driver’s seat of a truck that was in a ditch.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to HPD, there are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.

