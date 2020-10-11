Houston Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday, Oct. 10 around 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived at 9898 Club Creek in Houston and spotted a 42-year-old Hispanic male down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

According to detectives, the man was returning home from the store when he was shot within feet of his door in the apartment complex.

