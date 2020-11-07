Houston Police investigate shooting after man was found dead in his car

article

Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Nov. 6.

Emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Hayes Road in Houston and discovered an adult male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was reported there was some sort of dispute between the suspect and the adult male that was shot.

Officers do not have suspect information at this time.