2-year-old struck, killed by truck in Houston

The Brief HPD is investigating after a toddler was run over outside a home. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 6:18 p.m. The truck that ran over the girl was driven by her father, police said.



A 2-year-old was fatally run over by a family member Tuesday evening, Houston police say.

2-year-old run over in Houston

What we know:

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Scott Street around 6:18 p.m., the department said.

In a later update from the PD, they said the child was identified as a 2-year-old girl who had been struck by a vehicle outside a home.

They said the girl's father had been moving a truck around in the front yard of the home while several children were inside the house. The victim went outside to be with her father, police said.

The man was not aware the girl had come outside, and police believe he accidentally backed over her with the truck. The child has been confirmed dead.

At the time of reporting, HPD says they've found no sign that intoxication was involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. No other injuries were reported.