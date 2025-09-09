Houston police investigate early Tuesday morning fatal crash

article

The Brief A 39-year-old man died in an early morning crash on South Loop East in Houston. The man, the sole occupant of a pickup, left his lane and struck an exit ramp barrier. His identity is being withheld by police until his family has been notified.



The identity of a man killed in an early morning crash on a Houston road is being withheld until his family is notified.

Houston fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the 3900 block of South Loop East around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, HPD says.

The victim was a 39-year-old man, whose identity will not be released until his family is alerted to his death.

The crash was caused when a pickup traveling east on the Loop near the Scott Street exit left its lane of travel, the department said.

The truck hit the exit ramp barrier, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The release from HPD did not comment on how the driver may have lost control of the truck.