Houston police investigate deadly shooting of man, woman in Westchase
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of two people in Westchase.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 10600 block of Meadowglen.
According to HPD, the man and woman were found deceased when authorities arrived on the scene.
Crime scene tape and police vehicles were seen in the parking lot an apartment complex.
Police have not released information about a suspect.
This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.