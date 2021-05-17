Houston police investigate deadly shooting of driver along Gulf Freeway

article

Houston police say a driver died after he was shot and then crashed along the Gulf Freeway.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the inbound lanes near Griggs.

Police say two vehicles were seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

One of the vehicles reportedly hit a concrete barrier twice before coming to a stop.

Good Samaritans then went to help the driver. Police say it was then discovered that the man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

