Houston Police investigate after road rage argument left one man shot in the head

Houston Police are investigating after they responded to a call about a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the victim was driving home when a black truck cut him off near Fountain View Drive and 59 in Houston.

Houston Police say the shooter was driving a black Dodge truck.

Police say that words were exchanged between the two, and when the driver in the black truck was ahead of him, the suspect shot at the victim striking him in the head.

The victim was able to drive home and called 911. Emergency crews took the man to the hospital, he is expected to survive.

