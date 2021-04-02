Houston police investigate after man shot while driving on West Loop

article

A man told police that he was driving on a Houston freeway when someone in another car shot him.

Police and HFD responded to a shooting on the 610 West Loop southbound near San Felipe around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say the man reported that a white car pulled up next to him while he was driving, and someone in the other car opened fire on him.

The freeway was temporarily closed while police gathered evidence, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

