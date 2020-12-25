Houston Police, HCSO investigate two officer-involved shootings on violent Christmas day

Authorities are investigating 2 separate shootings that took place early Christmas morning.

"It’s sad that it had to happen like this on Christmas Day," said Andrea Laberne.

According to Laberne, Harris County deputies shot and killed her sister’s ex-fiancé at an apartment off Aldine Bender Road.

A lieutenant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old man had a warrant for his arrest and had been making terroristic threats.

When deputies arrived, Lt. Robert Minchew says the 31-year-old was holding a gun.

"He fired multiple shots at our deputy after the deputy told him to drop the weapon," said Lt. Minchew. "Fortunately he missed our officer. The deputy is fine, [but] in fear for his life, returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect."

"I don’t remember the bad side of him," said Laberne, describing the 31-year-old suspect. "I just remember the side of him trying. Trying to be a better person and a better man for my sister."

A second police shooting occurred outside a warehouse on Farrel Road near Aldine Westfield.

According to Houston Police, officers responded to the scene after a burglary alarm was triggered. After a thorough search, they found a man believed to have been hiding in a dumpster.

"They demanded to see the suspect’s hand," said HPD Assistant Chief Ben Tien.

"Initially, the suspect was not cooperating and did not show his hand. The officer discharged her weapon at least one time. Fortunately, no one was struck."

No one was injured in the HPD shooting off of Farrel Road. According to Tien, the suspect was arrested without further complications.

"Unfortunately, crime never stops," said Minchew. "Our officers are on the streets 24-7, doing what they have to do to keep the citizens safe."

Both shootings are now under investigation. We’re told the officers and deputy involved were wearing body cameras.

"Everything just happened fast," said Laberne. "[It was like], put your hands up, pow pow pow. Maybe they didn’t give him time. I don’t know. I just have to wait for the body cam."