Houston Police Department investigation reveals 4k suspended sexual assault cases: Survivors demand change
Houston - Survivors of sexual assault and Houston Area Women's Center advocates are speaking out against barriers they faced when reporting and healing in the wake of recent revelations from the Houston Police Department (HPD).
An internal investigation by the Houston Police Department has shed light on a staggering reality: 4,017 sexual assault cases were suspended due to a "lack of personnel."
HAWC, as Houston's designated Rape Crisis Center, has advocates for survivors who often face blame and disbelief.
This collective outcry emphasizes the urgent need for systemic change.