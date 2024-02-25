"We owe them an apology" Houston Police reveal 4,017 sexual assault cases suspended over past 8 years

"Am I proud about this? No, I’m angry, okay, because I know we are better. And we are going to make it right. And we will make it right." — Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police Department

Calling it a "dark day" for the department he leads, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed at least 4017 sexual assault cases have been "suspended" over the past eight years for lack of man-power - a colossal number of alleged rapes that were administratively dispatched to investigative purgatory - leaving survivors without justice and perpetrators without accountability.

Calling this dereliction of a fundamental duty "unacceptable" - Finner has assigned 32 investigators to re-examine each and every dormant case.

Fully briefed on the biggest HPD scandal since the deadly Harding Street raid - Mayor John Whitmire offered this reaction, " We will hold people accountable, and the main thing is it won't happen going forward. We are going to emphasize public safety and that means investigating every case. "

I think it's worth noting the eight years of dereliction on sexual assault cases mirror exactly former mayor Sylvester Turner's term of office.

Finner says he first became aware of the "case suspensions due to lack of manpower" back in 2021 and ordered the practice stopped....and yet... It continued.