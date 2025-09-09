HPD officers patrol vehicle hit in Downtown Houston; officers hospitalized

Two Houston police officers have been hospitalized after their patrol vehicle was T-boned in downtown Houston, officials report.

Houston Police Department Captain Jennifer Kenendy says a patrol vehicle was going northbound at the intersection of Travis and Jefferson Street around 10:25 a.m.

A vehicle going westbound at the intersection ran the red light and hit directly into the patrol car, Kennedy reports.

The patrol vehicle was carrying a fugitive to the joint processing center who was facing robbery-related charges.

According to Capt. Kennedy, everyone in the police car were taken to the hospital out of precaution. The officers had some minor injuries. Capt. Kennedy says the driver of the striking vehicle seemed to be okay.