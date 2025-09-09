The Brief A woman was found shot to death on Woodland Oaks Drive on Monday night. Authorities identified her as 26-year-old Kaylee Taylor. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.



The sheriff's office is investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in the street in northwest Harris County on Monday night.

Woman found dead on Woodland Oaks Drive

A woman was shot to death on Woodland Oaks.

What we know:

Around 10 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a woman was dead at the end of the cul-de-sac in the 9100 block of Woodlands Oaks Drive in northwest Harris County.

Authorities identified her as 26-year-old Kaylee Taylor.

The sheriff’s office says evidence at the scene indicated that the woman was murdered. Authorities say she had at least two gunshot wounds, and nine shell casings were found in the area.

The sheriff's office says there were no witnesses, but a friend later arrived at the scene and helped confirm the woman’s identity and why she was at the scene.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified in her death.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office says detectives searched for security video, but many of the houses in the area are vacant or were torn down. Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.