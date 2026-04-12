Houston officer among 2 hospitalized after Sunnyside crash
HOUSTON - A Houston officer and a civilian were sent to a hospital early Sunday following a crash in the Sunnyside area.
Reed Road crash involving HPD vehicle
What we know:
The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Reed Road near Rosehaven Drive.
Houston Police confirmed an HPD patrol vehicle with two officers collided with another vehicle at the scene.
A civilian was sent to a hospital in an ambulance. One of the officers had a private vehicle take them to a hospital.
Police say both people had minor injuries.
Other passengers in the civilian vehicle were released to a family member.
What we don't know:
Other details have not been confirmed at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police