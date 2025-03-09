2 Houston police officers hospitalized after crashing into pillar

The Brief 2 Houston police officers were badly injured in a crash Sunday morning. The vehicle hit a pillar while making a U-turn on North Loop 610. The officers were responding to a call to assist an officer.



Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital after crashing into a pillar while making a U-turn early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The officers from the North Shepherd Division were called to assist another officer shortly after 1 a.m.

The patrol vehicle was attempting to make a U-turn while traveling down the feeder road of North Loop 610 at Ella when the vehicle struck one of the pillars.

A male and female officer were inside the vehicle at the time and suffered severe injuries.

One of the officers suffered obvious broken bones.

Both officers were just shy of serving one year with the department.

What we don't know:

The extent of the second officer's injuries is not known.

The department has not identified the officers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: OnSceneTV