Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has revealed a concerning situation regarding the suspension of a significant number of adult sexual assault cases due to a lack of personnel.

In a statement posted on social media, Chief Finner assured the public that these suspended cases would be addressed by a special team of investigators. However, the exact number of impacted cases and the duration of their suspension are yet to be disclosed.

According to Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officer's Union, the number of affected cases could potentially reach up to 2,000 by 2021.

While specifics remain unclear, Griffith expressed confidence in Chief Finner's commitment to resolving the issue promptly. Typically, sexual assault cases involve the collaboration of patrol officers, investigators, and evidence processing in a backlog-prone crime lab, presenting significant challenges exacerbated by staffing shortages.

"I've been complaining for years about the crime lab, and it's still an issue today," said Griffith. "You have to have people investigating those cases. And if they just clear them out for lack of manpower, that's a problem."

The suspension of these cases raises questions about the impact on victims. The Texas Forensic Center of Excellence, renowned for providing comprehensive support services to adult victims, including exams, interviews, and counseling, has been pivotal in handling such cases alongside law enforcement. Chau Nguyen, a trauma therapist at the Forensic Center of Excellence, emphasized the importance of survivors' healing and pursuit of justice, underscoring the collaborative role of law enforcement and support organizations in this process.

Nguyen acknowledged that suspended cases could exacerbate trauma for victims but expressed hope that heightened awareness of community issues could lead to increased reporting and engagement with support services.

"Maybe there will be more cases if cases go from inactive to active, I think this organization can see a lot of activity," says Nguyen. "Hopefully, this will be the beginning of more accountability, action, and more care taken for survivors."

Mayor Whitmire briefly addressed the situation Thursday, pledging a thorough investigation of each case and a commitment to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Chief Finner is expected to provide further details and outline plans to address the issue in a press conference scheduled for Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m. The event will be streamed live on FOX 26 Houston's website and the FOX Local app.