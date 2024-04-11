A man who led officers on a chase with a 2-year-old in the vehicle got out and ran away, leaving the child behind, Houston police say.

According to HPD, officers were getting ready to serve a warrant early Thursday morning when they were flagged down by a vehicle owner who was tracking their stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot off of Richmond and attempted to stop it, but a brief chase ensued, officials say.

A Houston police chase came to an end on Skypark.

The chase came to an end in the 3000 block of Skypark. According to police, the vehicle crashed, and then the driver got out and ran.

A 2-year-old child was found in the vehicle. The toddler appeared uninjured but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, but police say the child’s mother came to the scene and identified the man. Authorities say he was wanted for robbery and auto theft in other cases.