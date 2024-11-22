Houston police chase ends in patrol car crash after officer dragged by fleeing man

The Brief Houston police officers smelled marijuana after stopping a car that ran a red light. The driver drove off from the stop and dragged an officer. Officers crashed their patrol car on Woodland Park Drive in the ensuing chase.



A Houston traffic stop turned into an arrest after a man dragged an officer while attempting to run and officers crashed their patrol car early Friday morning.

Officers patrolling near Woodland Park Drive and Richmond Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday made a traffic stop on a car they said ran a red light.

Officers said they smelled marijuana and attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver then drove away and dragged a female officer who was caught in the vehicle.

The two officers went back to their patrol car and started to chase the man when they lost control of their patrol car and crashed into a tree.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries.

The man was arrested at his home a short time later.

Police said they're seeking charges of felony evading arrest and felony assault on a peace officer.

The man's name has not been released.