A police chase turned into a foot pursuit through a wooded area on the north side of Houston on Friday afternoon.

Police say the chase began as a felony stop around 1:40 p.m. near Lockwood Drive at Laura Koppe Road in northeast Houston.

The chase spanned several miles on major highways and surface streets, heading west toward the north side of the city.

At one point, the suspect vehicle ended up in a business parking lot near E Richey Road and I-45.

After the vehicle left the parking lot, a police officer was seen attempting a PIT maneuver, but the car kept going. SkyFOX aerials also showed the car squeeze between other vehicles at an intersection and drive on the wrong side of the road at times.

Around 2:22 p.m., on Kuykendahl Road at Ella Blvd, a man was seen getting out of the driver’s side of the car and running into a wooded area. Police officers chased after him.

A few minutes later, police had a man in handcuffs and put him in the back of a police vehicle.