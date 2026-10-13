Police chase: 2 suspects detained after crashing in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A chase has come to an end in northwest Houston after suspects led Houston police on a pursuit Tuesday morning.
Houston police chase crashes out
What we know:
According to the Houston Police Department, a suspicious vehicle was reported around 9:30 a.m. and the chase began on Red Rock Street, in the Acres Home area.
The suspect's vehicle reportedly crashed into cars during the incident.
Police say the suspects crashed out at the intersection of North Houston Rosslyn and Smiling Woods Lane in the Willowood area. The location is about five miles northwest of where the chase began.
Two people were detained by police. One of the suspects is possibly a juvenile.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many vehicles the suspects crashed into during the chase. It has not been reported if anyone was injured.
No other information has been provided at this point. We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.