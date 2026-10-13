The Brief A police chase came to an end in northwest Housto after the suspects reportedly crashed on North Houston Rosslyn Road. Two people were detained by police and one of the suspects is possibly a juvenile. The chase lasted for about five miles.



A chase has come to an end in northwest Houston after suspects led Houston police on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

Houston police chase crashes out

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, a suspicious vehicle was reported around 9:30 a.m. and the chase began on Red Rock Street, in the Acres Home area.

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The suspect's vehicle reportedly crashed into cars during the incident.

Police say the suspects crashed out at the intersection of North Houston Rosslyn and Smiling Woods Lane in the Willowood area. The location is about five miles northwest of where the chase began.

Two people were detained by police. One of the suspects is possibly a juvenile.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many vehicles the suspects crashed into during the chase. It has not been reported if anyone was injured.

No other information has been provided at this point. We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.