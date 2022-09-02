Houston police arrest man accused of at least 12 food truck robberies

article

A man has been arrested after allegedly committing at least a dozen robberies at food trucks, according to Houston police.

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio is charged with aggravated robbery and was arrested by officers on Friday morning, police said.

Recently, the police department released video of two food truck robberies and asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Police said the suspect was believed to have been involved in at least 10 other robberies on the north side of the city over the last month, beginning on August 9.

In one particular incident on August 13, police said the food truck workers heard a gunshot, and then a man walked into a truck with a shotgun. Police say he demanded money from the cash register and then fled after the workers complied.