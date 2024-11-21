Houston police arrest man accused of chasing, shooting man in South Freeway median

Gregory Elias Rodriguez

The Brief Houston police have charged Gregory Elias Rodriguez, 55, with murder for Monday's deadly shooting on SH288. Officers responded around 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 6000 block of SH288 and found a man in the median shot multiple times. The victim was a 58-year-old man. His identity has not been released.



A 55-year-old man was charged with murder after Houston police say he chased and shot a man in the median of SH288 South Freeway Monday morning.

Gregory Elias Rodriguez was charged with murder, unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:10 a.m. Monday in the freeway's median and found a 58-year-old man shot multiple times.

Witnesses said the victim was being chased while being shot at.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Rodriguez was originally arrested on charges not related to the shooting on Monday.

He was charged with murder Wednesday.