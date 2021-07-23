HPD: Ambulance recovered after man took it at gunpoint with patient, EMT inside

article

Houston police say an ambulance has been recovered after a man took it at gunpoint while firefighters were transporting a patient to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Friday near 610 and Braeswood.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the Houston Fire Department, the ambulance was on the way to the hospital when the suspect drove up in front and stopped.

Authorities say the suspect got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at the ambulance driver and ordered the driver to get out.

The suspect then got into the ambulance and drove off with the patient and an EMT in the back, authorities say.

HPD says they were able to locate the ambulance by GPS, and they took the suspect into custody near the Southwest Freeway and Weslayan.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The patient was transferred to another ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

HFD says the EMT stayed with the patient throughout the incident and is shaken up but not physically injured.