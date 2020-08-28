Houston Police accepting applications for Youth Police Advisory Council

The Houston Police Department is now accepting applications for their Youth Police Advisory Council. Houston area high school students will get the opportunity to address issues affecting their own communities, participate in service projects and attend youth leadership conferences throughout Texas.

The Youth Police Advisory Council will meet regularly with Chief of Police Art Acevedo and other top Houston Police officials.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 5.

The students are required to meet five times during the school year at the Edward A. Thomas Building at 1200 Travis in downtown Houston.

