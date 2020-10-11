Houston police: 1 killed in shootout on Houston freeway

article

One person is dead following a shootout on a Houston Freeway on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 1:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of E. Loop South, near the Ship Channel.



Police said a Dodge Neon was reported to be shot at and at least one person was shot inside of the vehicle.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.



There may have been another person inside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, police stated.



Police said an investigation revealed that two vehicles got into a shootout on the Highway 225 Freeway.

Authorities stated one vehicle stopped at the location and the other vehicle fled the scene.



It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.



Police said they are still questioning witnesses.



Homicide units are investigating.