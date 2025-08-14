Northwest Harris County: Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting was reported on Pine Pass Drive near Cypress North Houston Road. A man was found deceased in the home. A woman was pronounced deceased in a hospital. Sheriff Gonzalez says the two were in a relationship.



Two people have died after what is believed to be a murder-suicide shooting in northwest Harris County.

Harris County crime: Pine Pass Drive shooting

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened in the 9700 block of Pine Pass Drive. It is near Cypress North Houston Road and Holly Stone Drive.

The sheriff said in a press conference that a woman called authorities saying she had been shot, and the person who shot her was still in the home.

Deputies went to the scene and reportedly found a man deceased with a gunshot wound. Authorities believe the shot was self-inflicted.

The woman was taken to a hospital. In an update, the sheriff announced that the woman had also been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say the woman was 30 years old, and the man was 48.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the two were in an intimate relationship, but the specifics of their relationship have not been confirmed.

He also says there may be children who are connected with the couple, but that hasn't been confirmed. The children were not in the home during the shooting.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.