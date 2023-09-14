Houston federal jury has found a Texas pharmacist guilty of selling opioid pills illegally for cash in a pharmacy that illegally dispensed over 100,000 pills.

The jury convicted Deanna Winfield-Gates, 54, of conspiring to distribute controlled substances illegally. A maximum penalty of 20 years could be imposed on her on January 11, 2024.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Winfield-Gate worked as a pharmacist at Health Fit Pharmacy from January 2014 to January 2018.

A Health Fit investigation revealed it operated like a "pill mill" where controlled substances were provided to drug dealers paying cash, often using fraudulent prescriptions under stolen doctor identities.

As evidence shows, Winfield-Gates filled numerous prescriptions for opioids, including hydrocodone 10-325mg and oxycodone 30mg, carisoprodol, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine, often combined.

Officials say she knew these drugs were likely to be diverted or abused.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation, and the trial was prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Drew Pennebaker and Courtney Chester from the Criminal Division's Fraud Section.

She was the last remaining defendant in this case, as three others pleaded guilty to conspiracy.