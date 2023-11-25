Houston Pets Alive! hosts 'Home for the Pawlidays' adoption event, Giving Tuesday

Join Houston Pets Alive! (HPA!) at their holiday adoption event to help adorable dogs and cats find a new home!

The "Home for the Pawlidays" adoption event sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society will be held on Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2025 W 11th Street. HPA!'s event will feature a vendor market, food, and photo opportunities for guests.

The following shelters and rescues will be present, offering a variety of adoptable dogs and cats ready to find their forever homes:

City Baytown Animal Services

SPCA of Brazoria County

Houston Humane Society

Jenni's Rescue Ranch

Galveston Island Humane Society

Cuddle Buddies Rescue

Loving Arms Pet Placement

Westie & Scottie Rescue Houston

Fort Bend County Animal Services

Harris County Pets

The Sunshine Fund Cat Rescue

632 Canine Rescue

City of La Porte Adoption Center and Animal Shelter

Best Friends Animal Society

Sugar Land Animal Services

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Houston Pets Alive!

Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption

Montgomery County Animal Services

Navasota Animal Shelter

BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions

Rosenberg Animal Control

Jens Neonatal Kittens

Destination Rescue

Lone Star Pawz

Great Pyrenees Advocates of Texas, INC

You can also show your support by making a donation to HPA! for Giving Tuesday until Nov. 28. The campaign aims to raise money for the rescue and care of at-risk companion cats and dogs.

Until Nov. 28, donations made to HPA! will be matched 100% by a generous supporter, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000, which is HPA!'s donation goal.

Donations can be made online by clicking here.