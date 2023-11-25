Houston Pets Alive! hosts 'Home for the Pawlidays' adoption event, Giving Tuesday
HOUSTON - Join Houston Pets Alive! (HPA!) at their holiday adoption event to help adorable dogs and cats find a new home!
The "Home for the Pawlidays" adoption event sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society will be held on Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2025 W 11th Street. HPA!'s event will feature a vendor market, food, and photo opportunities for guests.
PETS AND ANIMALS: Neiman Marcus, Houston SPCA host Homes for the Holiday pet adoption
The following shelters and rescues will be present, offering a variety of adoptable dogs and cats ready to find their forever homes:
- City Baytown Animal Services
- SPCA of Brazoria County
- Houston Humane Society
- Jenni's Rescue Ranch
- Galveston Island Humane Society
- Cuddle Buddies Rescue
- Loving Arms Pet Placement
- Westie & Scottie Rescue Houston
- Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Harris County Pets
- The Sunshine Fund Cat Rescue
- 632 Canine Rescue
- City of La Porte Adoption Center and Animal Shelter
- Best Friends Animal Society
- Sugar Land Animal Services
- Galveston County Animal Resource Center
- Houston Pets Alive!
- Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
- Montgomery County Animal Services
- Navasota Animal Shelter
- BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions
- Rosenberg Animal Control
- Jens Neonatal Kittens
- Destination Rescue
- Lone Star Pawz
- Great Pyrenees Advocates of Texas, INC
You can also show your support by making a donation to HPA! for Giving Tuesday until Nov. 28. The campaign aims to raise money for the rescue and care of at-risk companion cats and dogs.
Until Nov. 28, donations made to HPA! will be matched 100% by a generous supporter, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000, which is HPA!'s donation goal.
Donations can be made online by clicking here.