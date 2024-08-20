Several Houston area shelters are extending their adoption discounts through the end of August following Petco Love's successful Mega Adoption Event®. After a weekend of celebrating 1,133 adoptions at the George R. Brown Convention Center, many participating shelters are offering $35 adoption fees until August 25. This promotion includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, and current vaccinations for all pets.

In addition to the Mega Adoption Event® held on August 17 and 18, where over 1,000 adoptable pets were featured, the following shelters are continuing the discounted fees:

Adoptable pets range from big dogs to small dogs, puppies, kittens, adult cats, and senior animals.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, is one of 20 participating Houston area shelters and rescue organizations that will bring more than 1,000 adoptable pets to the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston on August 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two-day event.

If you didn't find your perfect match at the Mega Adoption Event®, you still have the opportunity to find a new furry friend at one of these extended locations.

Petco Love President Susanne Kogut expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing impact, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of love and compassion with another Mega Adoption event in Houston. The lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better."

For more details on adopting a pet, visit the respective shelter’s website or contact them directly.