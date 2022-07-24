Houston PD patrol car crashes with other vehicle in southwest Houston

article

Officials are piecing together a crash in South Central Houston overnight Sunday.

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash occurred, but it happened in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail a little before 1 a.m.

At least two vehicles, including a patrol vehicle with the Houston Police Department.

It's unclear if there were any serious injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing, but we're told the Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.