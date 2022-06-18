Houston PD officer shot on southeast side, suspected shooter found dead

article

A manhunt for an armed gunman accused of shooting an officer in southeast Houston ended after authorities say he turned the gun on himself.

Preliminary details from Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department are it happened at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Roydon Dr. around 2 a.m. That's when an unidentified officer responded to a gun going off in the area and called for backup after hearing more gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.

While the officer was trying to follow the sound of gunshots, he was shot by an unidentified shooter in the leg.

Chief Finner said the officer was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries to both legs but was "In great spirits." We're told the officer did not return fire.

A perimeter was established to find the shooter, and it was later discovered the shooter barricaded himself in the apartment.

After an hours-long standoff, police confirmed the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.