Houston parking lot takeover ends in chase, crash at Aldine Mail Rt., Hardy

Houston
A parking lot takeover in north Houston led to a chase and then a rollover crash late Thursday night near the Hardy Toll Road frontage road and Aldine Mail Route Road.

HOUSTON - A parking lot takeover in north Houston led to a chase and then a rollover crash late Thursday night, authorities say.

According to police, officers spotted a driver performing "reckless and deadly" acts during a parking lot takeover near Mt. Houston Road and the US-59 Eastex Freeway.

Officers tried to stop the pickup truck, but the vehicle ended up leading them on a chase, police say.

Near Aldine Mail Route Road and the Hardy Toll Road frontage road, the truck crashed and rolled over.

A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, but firefighters had to extricate the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Police say he is facing a felony charge of evading in a motor vehicle.