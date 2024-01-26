A parking lot takeover in north Houston led to a chase and then a rollover crash late Thursday night, authorities say.

According to police, officers spotted a driver performing "reckless and deadly" acts during a parking lot takeover near Mt. Houston Road and the US-59 Eastex Freeway.

MORE NEWS: 3 teens shot in SUV on Houston highway

Officers tried to stop the pickup truck, but the vehicle ended up leading them on a chase, police say.

Near Aldine Mail Route Road and the Hardy Toll Road frontage road, the truck crashed and rolled over.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, but firefighters had to extricate the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Police say he is facing a felony charge of evading in a motor vehicle.