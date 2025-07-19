Tenants at southeast Houston apartments claim they face frequent power outages

The Brief Tenants at Parkford Apartments in southeast Houston are frustrated by recurring power outages that last for hours or days, affecting their daily lives and food supplies. Residents report that the property management is unresponsive to their concerns, often leaving them without answers or emergency contact options. The City of Houston's Building Code Enforcement has identified multiple violations at the complex, including issues with structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Since FOX 26 appeared at the complex, residents say an electrician was hired to solve the issue.



Residents of Parkford Apartments in southeast Houston are expressing frustration over recurring power outages that last for hours or even days.

What they're saying:

Frustration is mounting among tenants at Parkford Apartments as they deal with frequent electricity outages. Residents claim the power goes out at least once a month, leaving them without electricity for extended periods.

Cecilia Medel, a tenant, shared her struggles: "It's very hard, especially with two puppies. My food goes to waste, and I have to throw it away and clean the fridge and buy more groceries. I just get my monthly check, and that's all I get. It's hard."

Sandra Figueroa, another resident, recently returned from the hospital only to find her apartment without power. "Since last night at 12 o'clock, we haven't had any light. Our food goes to waste. Every month, we go through this," she said.

When tenants approach the property management for answers, they are often met with silence. "They don't say anything; they just say it's going to be fixed and to give them time. On days like this, the office is closed," Medel added.

Aaron, another tenant, expressed concern for the children living in the complex. "There are kids, and they're hot. We can't do anything to help them because the property management does nothing to help us," he said.

The City of Houston's Building Code Enforcement has cited the apartment complex for multiple violations, including structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing issues.

Residents also report difficulty in contacting management during emergencies.

"We can't get a response because they don't have an emergency contact number. It's like they go into hiding," said one tenant.

The other side:

Attempts to reach the property manager for comment were unsuccessful. When asked about the tenants' concerns, the manager declined to comment and closed the door on FOX 26.

Since FOX 26 appeared at the complex, residents say an electrician was hired to solve the issue.