Houston Palestine protest: 2 detained after fireworks set off

During a demonstration of support for Palestine in Houston, two people were detained by police.

According to Houston Police, more than 2,000 people gathered at Houston City Hall in a show of support for Palestine. During the protest, two people were detained after fireworks were set off in the crowd.

Authorities say one man was cited for a Class C misdemeanor of detonating fireworks within city limits while the second man was released.

HPD says despite the incident, they appreciate the cooperation of event organizers and remain committed to ensuring people can gather safely to exercise their freedom of speech.