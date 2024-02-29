Houston officer-involved shooting: Suspect down in Second Ward, no officers injured

article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in Second Ward.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Eastwood around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities said officers were performing surveillance on a suspect who committed an aggravated robbery.

That's when authorities said the suspect started shooting, and officers returned fire.

Officials said the suspect is down, and no officers have been injured.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.