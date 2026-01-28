Harris County deputy stabbed, suspect shot at north Houston METRORail station, officials say

The Brief A deputy and a suspect had an altercation at the Northline Transit Center. The deputy was reportedly stabbed, and a suspect was shot. The suspect is said to be in critical condition. The deputy's condition is fair.



A Harris County deputy was stabbed, and suspect was shot during an incident at a north Houston METRORail station, according to officials.

Deputy-involved shooting at Northline Transit Center

What we know:

The incident happened at the Northline Transit Center along Fulton Street near East Crosstimbers Street.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a deputy working at the center shot a suspect who pulled out a knife.

Houston Fire officials tell FOX 26 that the deputy was stabbed in the arm and has been sent to a hospital. Sheriff Gonzalez says the deputy is in fair condition.

The sheriff also says the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.