Harris County deputy stabbed, suspect shot at north Houston METRORail station, officials say
HOUSTON - A Harris County deputy was stabbed, and suspect was shot during an incident at a north Houston METRORail station, according to officials.
Deputy-involved shooting at Northline Transit Center
What we know:
The incident happened at the Northline Transit Center along Fulton Street near East Crosstimbers Street.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a deputy working at the center shot a suspect who pulled out a knife.
Houston Fire officials tell FOX 26 that the deputy was stabbed in the arm and has been sent to a hospital. Sheriff Gonzalez says the deputy is in fair condition.
The sheriff also says the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.