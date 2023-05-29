Houston National Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

Houston National Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Hemicycle, the horseshoe-shaped building at its center.

"Memorial Day allows us to remember our fallen heroes: our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who have selflessly served our nation," Houston National Cemetery Director Roy Luera said in a news release. "As men and women continue to risk their lives around the world, we pause to remember the legacy of excellence of America’s service members."

John W. Boerstler, Chief Veterans Experience Officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker. Special seating arrangements have been made to accommodate Purple Heart recipients and former prisoners of war.

Over the weekend, a number of groups were at the cemetery to make sure every single gravestone had a flag.

The cemetery is located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. Visitors can get help to find specific grave sites by visiting the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs website. Click here.