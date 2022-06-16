Houston named host city for FIFA 2026 World Cup

CONGRATULATIONS, HOUSTON! The city of Houston has been named a host city for the FIFA 2026 World Cup!

The full list of cities is as follows:

West Region

Vancouver

Seattle

San Francisco Bay Area

Los Angeles

Guadalajara

Central Region

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Monterrey

Mexico City

Eastern Region

Toronto

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

HOUSTON OFFICIALS REACT

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared his excitement about the announcement saying, "It’s just an amazing day. We all know this is a great city, but for FIFA to acknowledge the greatness of this city by saying will be hosting some of those games, is just incredible."

Chris Canetti, President of the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, was thrilled Houston will be a host city. "This is awesome. What a special feeling. I'm so happy for Houston and for our community. I know how much this means to everybody. I'm so proud and happy to have led the effort."

This will be the first 48-nation World Cup, up from the 32-team format used since 1998. In a tournament likely to run from June 11 to July 12, but possibly start and end a week later, there will be 16 groups of three nations. Each team will play two first-round games instead of three as part of an awkward arrangement in which one nation in each group opens against an opponent who will have already played. The top two in each group advance to a 32-nation knockout bracket.

Revenue has skyrocketed: The 1994 Cup drew a record 3.59 million fans and grossed $580 million, which produced a profit of $133.25 million for FIFA and $50 million for the U.S. organizing committee. FIFA said the 2018 World Cup in Russia produced $5.357 billion in revenue over the four-year cycle and a $3.533 billion surplus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.