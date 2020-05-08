Houston NAACP joins national run in support for Georgia victim Ahmaud Arbery

The father and son seen in the shocking video that went viral of a black man being shot and killed in Brunswick, GA are in custody tonight. The incident happened in February when 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in his neighborhood.

People across the nation were outraged after seeing the video and began asking for an arrest. Now, these two men are behind bars, making it one step closer to justice.

The video that was leaked this week of the February incident is disturbing to watch. Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging and was chased by two men, while a third man recorded the moment he was killed. They claimed he resembled a suspected burglar in the neighborhood. The men in the video are Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, they are now charged with murder. The state of Georgia is involved in the investigation. President Donald Trump spoke earlier on this case.

The Houston Branch of the NAACP is joining the rest of the nation with a run in Ahmaud Arbery’s honor. A distance of 2.23 miles to represent the day, February 23rd, when Arbery was shot dead. The event will be held Friday, on what would have been his 26th birthday. The #RunWithMaud gaining traction on social media.

Bishop James Dixon the Vice President of the NAACP Houston Branch tells Fox 26 “The reality is there are not enough consequences when things like this happen. When hate crimes happen in America people have to be punished for the hate crime, at maximum.”

The Houston Branch of the NAACP will hold their run for Ahmaud on Friday at 6 p.m. in Third Ward at their headquarters. They ask that every brings a mask, and remember to practice social distancing.