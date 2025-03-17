The Brief Chance Chavez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning. He is accused of murdering his wife, Kristen, on Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000 last week, prompting thousands to sign an online petition.



The man accused of murdering his wife in northwest Houston is set to go before a judge Monday after being handed a $250,000 bond.

Police say Chance Chavez is accused of striking his wife, Kristen, multiple times with an iron, killing her.

$250K bond sparks petition

Dig deeper:

Chavez remains in jail as of Monday morning, but there are concerns he could post bond ahead of his trial. It has since sparked an online petition signed by more than 8,000 people wanting to see his bond increased while also looking for the prosecution to seek the maximum sentence.

That initial bond was set during a probable cause hearing last week, although Chavez did not physically appear. The state asked for a $500,000 bond, but the magistrate ultimately cut that in half.

Bond conditions:

If he bonds out of jail, he is to not have any contact with anyone else who may have lived in the household or any member of his wife's family. He is not allowed to possess any firearms, ammunition or weapons. He will have to submit to random urinalysis.

He is not allowed to use, possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He will also be required to be electronically monitored and will have to comply with stipulated curfew and rules. He will be considered under house arrest.

What they're saying:

"We’re hoping that he remains in jail until the trial and throughout the trial for him to be held accountable for what he’s done," said Laura Bell, Kristen's mother.

Husband arrested, charged with murder

The backstory:

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Houston police responded to a call about a "suspicious event" at a house in the 5100 block of Emma Forest Street.

When police arrived, 34-year-old Chance Chavez was standing in the doorway with his hands up. He had blood on his arms, legs and clothing, according to police.

He was placed in the back of a patrol car and officers searched the house.

Police found 32-year-old Kristen Chavez unresponsive in a bedroom. The investigation revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to her body and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Remembering Kristen Chavez

Kristen's family said she worked as a paralegal with a love of law and dreams of being an attorney. They described her as a strong, loving woman who was full of integrity.

"She was very logical. She was the voice of reason. She was headstrong in a positive way," said Bell.

Kristen's family is now remembering her as the loving sister, daughter, and wife that she was.

"She was my ride or die. She was my goofy twin. She always had a passion for others, helping others," said Cervantes.

"She was able to walk into a room and draw people to her. She had a way of just connecting to people naturally," said Bell.