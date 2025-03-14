Family of killed Houston woman searching for lost dog dumped on the freeway

The Brief Kristen Chavez died on Wednesday after her husband allegedly struck her multiple times with an iron. Chance Chavez was booked on a $250,000 bond. Kristen's family claims Chance dumped her four dogs on the Katy Freeway. Three of them have been found. Social media users are spreading the word to find Peaches the Dachsund.



The court date for a man accused of killing his own wife was reset to Monday. Thirty-four-year-old Chance Zane Chavez was supposed to appear in court on Friday. He faces charges of murdering his 32-year-old wife, Kristen Chavez.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston police were called to a house just before 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Emma Forest Street in Houston's Central Northwest area.

When the police arrived, Chance Zane Chavez was standing in the doorway with his hands up. Police say he had blood on his arms, legs and clothing.

Chance was placed in the back of a patrol car and officers searched the house. Police found 32-year-old Kristen Chavez unresponsive in a bedroom. The investigation revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to her body and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Dig deeper:

"She tried to see the good in people even though they tried to take advantage of that," said Devin Cervantes, Kristen's brother.

"And even though it was not a good situation, staying in it, hoping that things will change," said Laura Bell, Kristen's mother.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. The district attorney's office asked for Chance Chavez's bond to be set at $500,000. A magistrate court judge set his bond at $250,000.

"We’re hoping that he remains in jail until the trial and throughout the trial for him to be held accountable for what he’s done," said Bell.

"These dogs are her babies"

What they're saying:

Kristen's family said after the murder, Chance Chavez dumped her four dogs on the Katy Freeway.

Three of the dogs were found on the freeway and taken to various shelters. Kristen's fourth dog, Peaches the Dachshund, still remains missing. Now her family is asking for the public's help to find the missing animal.

"She doesn’t have any children, so these dogs are her babies," said Julia Green, Kristen's sister.

"We’ve just been putting it out there and even going into the neighborhoods seeking to see if anyone has seen her," said Bell.

Despite the tragedy, an outpouring of community support has offered a glimmer of hope. The Houston Facebook community has rallied together, with social media users spreading the word about Kristen's missing pet.

"Just the outreach of people helping us. I mean, finding the dogs that was like a miracle," said Bell.

Remembering Kristen Chaves

Kristen's family said she worked as a paralegal with a love of law and dreams of being an attorney. They described her as a strong, loving woman who was full of integrity.

"She was very logical. She was the voice of reason. She was headstrong in a positive way," said Bell.

Kristen's family is now remembering her as the loving sister, daughter, and wife that she was.

"She was my ride or die. She was my goofy twin. She always had a passion for others, helping others," said Cervantes.

"She was able to walk into a room and draw people to her. She had a way of just connecting to people naturally," said Bell.