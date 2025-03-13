Houston man covered in blood arrested for allegedly killing wife with iron

article

The Brief A Houston man has been accused of killing his wife by hitting her multiple times with an iron. When the police arrived, he was in the doorway, covered in blood, with his hands in the air. The man has been charged with murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail.



A Houston man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he is accused of striking his wife multiple times with an iron, killing her.

Husband arrested, charged with murder

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston police were called to a house just before 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Emma Forest Street in the Central Northwest area of Houston.

The call was for a "suspicious event."

When police arrived, 34-year-old Chance Zane Chavez was standing in the doorway with his hands up. He had blood on his arms, legs and clothing, according to police.

He was placed in the back of a patrol car and officers searched the house.

Police found 32-year-old Kristen Chavez unresponsive in a bedroom. The investigation revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to her body and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Police and court documents did not reveal a possible motive for the homicide of Kristen Chavez.

What's next:

If he bonds out of jail, he is to not have any contact with anyone else who may have lived in the household and any member of his wife's family. He is not allowed to possess any firearms, ammunition or weapons. He will have to submit to random urinalysis.

He is not allowed to use, possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He will also be required to be electronically monitored and will have to comply with stipulated curfew and rules. He will be considered under house arrest.