The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on February 3 in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive.

Police now have a new lead in the investigation.

Surveillance video shows a black 2009 or 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck possibly involved in the fatal shooting fleeing the scene.

The identity of the deceased male, 26, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. A second male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives H. Martinez and S. Chettry reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an intersection near the above address and found two males with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced one male deceased. The other male was transported to the hospital.

Further investigation and evidence from the scene identified the vehicle believed used by the suspect(s) in this incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted black Dodge Ram pickup truck or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.