A Houston man accused of stabbing his brother to death has been arrested in Colorado.

Cory Madison Kellett, 29, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the deadly incident on Sept. 28.

Police say Kellett stabbed his younger brother in the driveway of a Houston home in the 8200 block of Garden Oaks Drive. The younger brother, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Robert Payne Stewart, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing from the scene in an Alfa Romeo sedan with paper tags.

Cory M. Kellett, 29, was arrested. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Service says their Southern District of Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force in Houston shared information that Kellett may have fled to Colorado in either the Denver metro area or Boulder County area.

The information was relayed to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Denver.

The U.S. Marshals Service says their investigators, with the assistance of ICE ERO Task Force Officers and the Louisville Police Department, were able to locate Kellett outside of a business in the Downtown Louisville, Colo., area.

Louisville police transported him to the Boulder County Jail, and he is awaiting extradition to Houston.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the arrest was the culmination of cooperative investigative efforts by Houston police, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Louisville police, and ICE.