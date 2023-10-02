The Houston Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Cory Madison Kellett in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 28.

In the original report, police said they responded to a call about a victim on 8200 block of Garden Parks Drive.

RELATED:Houston Stabbing: Unidentified man stabbed to death in front of home after argument

Cory Madison Kellett (2022 photo) (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Investigators say they learned Kellett and the victim got into an argument in the driveway before the attack, according to multiple witnesses' statements.

Police say the victim, 23, suffered multiple wounds and was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Kellett was identified as the suspect following an investigation.

SUGGESTED: Houston stabbing: Man found dead in apartment on Royal Palms Street

Kellett is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but he has not been located, police say.

According to police, the suspect was last seen fleeing in a white, four-door Alfa Romeo sedan with paper plates.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police are searching for any information that might lead to his arrest. Those with information on Kellett's current location are encouraged to call 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.